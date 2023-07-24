A recent Cherokee County Democrats meeting held in Tahlequah, sponsored by local food pantries and civic organizations, highlighted the need for additional resources.
The meeting was attended by Yolette Ross, county chair, who was spurred to action by the information provided by the Eastern Oklahoma Food Bank.
Their presentation revealed that one in five children in Oklahoma are food insecure and the state ranks 14th in food insecurity. Those numbers, plus several others, revealed the depth of the problem and the need to do more.
With that in mind Ross challenged Cherokee County Democrats at their last meeting to participate in a food drive and bring canned goods and other durables to the next meeting on Aug. 1.
As was noted during the meeting, “food drives at Thanksgiving and Christmas are great, but people need to eat every day.” Ross suggested this will not be “one and done” event but will be an ongoing effort on the part of Democrats to “walk the walk, not just talk” about hunger and food insecurity.
“We need to challenge ourselves to do more, to do good and to help our fellow citizens in need” said Ross.
With that, the group unanimously agreed to bring items to the next meeting and to future meetings. Anyone wanting to donate/participate is invited to the next meeting, on Aug. 1 at the Armory Building, 100 N. Water St., at 5:30 p.m. or they can just drop off items at that time and location.
