The Cherokee County Democrats will host its annual yard sale fundraising event June 2-3.
The event will take place at Brookside Center at 155 N. Brookside Ave. in the Tahlequah City Park.
This is the group's main fundraiser for the year.
The Cherokee County Democrats, who are participating in the Tahlequah community-wide yard sale, are asking for donations and volunteers.
Items can be dropped off for donation on Thursday, June 1. They welcome donations that are reasonably clean, in working order, and priced if possible. Popular items include furniture, small appliances, lamps, kitchenware, jewelry, bedding, towels, children's toys, electronics, tools, and a few books. Nice clothing on hangers will also accepted.
Call 918-606-1825 to arrange for donations of large items or to discuss volunteer hours.
