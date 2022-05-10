The Cherokee County Democratic Party has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new headquarters on 1765 S. Muskogee Ave., at the south end of the Atwood's shopping center.
The Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Sue Catron will be joining other community members at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, for the ceremony.
All those present will hear from candidates and Cherokee County Democratic Party leadership.
The celebration will focus on the party's successes over the past year. Particular attention will be given to the low unemployment rate in Cherokee County and throughout the nation, as well as a booming economy under President Biden's leadership. The CCDP is making an effort to counter the misinformation being released by some elected officials.
The office space will be used to provide education and information on candidates, voting rights, registration procedures, and polling locations. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
