Cherokee County Democrats will meet on March 1 at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 100 N. Water St. at 5:30 p.m.
The group meets the first Tuesday of every month. The meeting will be broadcasted on Zoom. For more information, visit www.cherokee.okdemocrats.org.
This month’s special guest speakers include several candidates for office. Those confirmed to attend include Jason Bollinger, who is running for U.S. Senate; Bart Frank, who is running for the Tahlequah School Board; and Charles Arnall, who is running for Oklahoma state representative 4th District.
The Cherokee County Democratic Party invites all citizens to attend the meeting and hear from the candidates. The Democratic Party supports public education, quality health care, affordable housing, justice for all, and an informed electorate that votes and keeps democracy strong.
