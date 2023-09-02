The Cherokee County Democratic Party will be welcoming State Chair Alicia Andrews to its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The event will be at the Armory Building, 100 N. Water St., at 5:30 p.m.
Andrews was re-elected to the chair position this year and has continued her efforts to “improve the political discourse in Oklahoma.” Andrews has a life motto that resonates with local Democrats: “Everyone should have access to the ballot box, be educated when they get there, and have confidence that their vote will count.”
In addition to her statewide responsibilities, Andrews is an active member of the DNC and Association of State Democratic Committees, serving on the Executive Committee as the chair of the Midwest Region, co-chair of the Training Committee, and a member of the steering committee of the Rural Council.
As a rural county, the Cherokee County party will be very interested in hearing the state and national strategy to re-engage Democrats in rural areas that have become disillusioned with the party. Also in attendance will be recently announced candidate for Oklahoma State House District 4, Christopher Wier.
Wier brings youth, energy, and new ideas to the district and will take those ideas and energy to the state Capitol as he represents the next generation of District 4 residents.
“It’s time to pass the baton to the next generation who have a stake in the future and can make the hard decisions of how to move forward to change our low ranking in education, health care, domestic violence, and so many areas of concern,” County Chair Yolette Ross said.
Wier will have an opportunity to address the assembly. Adding to his voice will be another young Democrat and president of the Young Democrats of Oklahoma, Jekia Harrison, who will address the assembly.
“I want to remind all members who attend that we will continue our food drive at each meeting, so bring canned goods or other non-perishable items to the meeting,” Ross said.
This month the donations will go to the Tahlequah Day Center. Future drives will go to various food pantries for distribution.
