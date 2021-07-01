In their first in-person meeting since the pandemic began, the Cherokee County Democrats will meet on Tuesday, July 6, at the Tahlequah Municipal Center Armory at 5:30 p.m. Zoom access will be made available for those unable to attend.
The meeting will feature guest speaker Charles Arnall, who will discuss running for Oklahoma representative in District 4, which is currently held by Republican Bob Ed Culver. Keith Baker, of the Tahlequah City Council, will give an update on the city budget.
Various reports will be given on topics, such as the Oklahoma Democratic Party State Convention, a yard sale fundraiser, committees, events, and upcoming meetings.
