The Cherokee County Democratic Party is having its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday, June 7 at the Armory Building, 100 N. Water St. in Tahlequah and will be available via zoom (link on the CCDP website).
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature invited candidates to local, state, and national offices. One candidate for the U.S. Senate, Dennis Baker, has confirmed that he will be in attendance and available to answer questions regarding his candidacy.
Baker is a former FBI agent, Tulsa Police officer, and attorney who is a native Oklahoman with deep roots in our state and is an enrolled member of the Muscogee/Creek Nation. Yolette Ross, chair, has extended invitations and is hopeful that other candidates will be present as well.
Organizers are encouraging those that believe that elections are secure and reliable but should be protected at the national level, and that the peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of democracy to attend the meeting.
Democrats also believe that the right to privacy is essential, and that women can be trusted to make their own personal health decisions. Democrats also believe in supporting funding for police and first officers, access to safe housing and affordable health care, and upholding treaty obligation to tribal nations.
The public is welcome to attend and bring their questions with them. For questions, call 405-456-9324.
