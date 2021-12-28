The Cherokee County Election Board sent out a document outlining 2022 filing fees for potential candidates interested in running for office.
Candidates can appear on the 2022 ballot either by submitting a petition supporting their candidacy signed by not less than two percent of the number of registered voters in the appropriate district or in the state as applicable for the office sought, or by paying a filing fee.
Filing fees are payable via cashier’s check or certified check. Checks for state or federal candidates must be made out to the “Secretary of the State Election Board.” Checks for county candidates must be made payable to the “Secretary of the Cherokee County Election Board.” Filing fees for 2022 offices are: U.S. senator, $2000; U.S. congress, $1000; corporation commissioner, $1000; state senator, $750; state house of representatives, $500; and county officers, $300.
Cherokee County Office at-large officers include: assessor, clerk, court clerk, sheriff, and treasurer.
The official number of signatures required is based on the voter registration statistics as of Jan. 15, 2021.
