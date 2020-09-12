Even though the Cherokee County Fair this year was unlike all the previous fairs I have worked, it was still a success.
The Cherokee County Fair Board and County Commissioners realized the importance of allowing youth the opportunity to exhibit their entries due to their hard work and dedication.
Even though community events are challenging, volunteers, 4-H and FFA members, along with family and friends, donned their masks to enter exhibits and show their livestock this past week.
The Cattle Grading Contest is finalizing the fair events Saturday evening.
The county fair tradition is woven into the fabric of nearly every American community. It presents opportunities for young people to foster life skills such as communication, leadership, goal setting, work ethic, responsibility, and sportsmanship.
Community service and volunteer leadership are at the root of the success of the county fair.
Generations of community leaders have been born out of the principles instilled in our youth and their families through their involvement in 4-H and FFA, both institutions that provide a legacy of volunteer service and youth development, renewing leadership to the local community and beyond.
You may have seen the newspaper articles or Facebook posts this past week showcasing exhibits and events, such as the horse show, bicycle races, dog show, poultry and livestock show.
We are very appreciative of all the volunteers who assisted, the judges who visited, and all the exhibitors who followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and participated in yet another year of making memories happen and continuing the tradition that is so very important to many families in Cherokee County.
If you missed the fair this year, start planning for next year. We have fair books available that you can peruse and begin preparing exhibits for the 2021 Cherokee County Fair.
For more information about financial management, health and wellness, parenting or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
