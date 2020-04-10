As the season for religious holidays and spring festivities approach, the Cherokee County Health Department and the Oklahoma State Department of Health urge the public to find alternative ways of celebrating in order to comply with social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19 through face-to-face contact.
Many may find it difficult to stray from traditional celebrations with a religious or faith-based congregation or family members. However, public health officials remind residents to stay committed to social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
“We know this is a difficult time to be away from loved ones and friends,” said Regional Director Jill Larcade. “While we all come from various backgrounds and hold different beliefs, we are bonded by this challenging situation. The best thing we can do for each other is stay home.”
Community- and faith-based organizations may consider alternatives such as drive-in services where attendees can participate from their cars, or livestream services for members to view remotely from home. Families may choose to visit via video chat or cook traditional foods at home to enjoy familiar smells and tastes of the holiday. Family gatherings should be limited to immediate members now with plans for larger gatherings once it is safe and the pandemic ends.
It is important for residents to continue preventive measures such as staying home except to get groceries and medicine, washing hands frequently, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, and keeping a distance of at least 6 feet away from others.
Anyone who finds themselves in emotional distress during the COVID-19 crisis can call the disaster distress hotline at 1-800-985-5990 for free mental health resources. For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.