The Cherokee County Health Department is set to move from its current Tahlequah location on Oct. 20.
The health department is currently on College Avenue and will be moving to 1298 W. 4th St. in Tahlequah.
The new facility has been remodeled into a larger, updated clinic area and office space to better serve clients. The last day for services at the College Avenue location is Oct. 20. The Mobile Wellness Unit will be available at the new location Oct. 24-26 for scheduled appointments. The health department will be closed Oct. 27-28 to complete the move, and will fully open to the public on Oct. 31.
For questions or to schedule an appointment, call the Cherokee County Health Department at 918- 456-8826.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.