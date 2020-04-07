The Cherokee County Health Department, in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, will offer a drive-thru curbside COVID-19 testing site.
The service will be available by appointment only Thursday, April 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Cherokee County Health Department, 912 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah.
To be eligible for testing, a person must be 16 or older. The test subject must also be currently experiencing a fever of 100.4 degrees or greater; have a cough or shortness of breath; or have been in close contact to a laboratory-confirmed positive case within the past 14 days. Clients age 16-17 must have parental or guardian consent.
To be screened for testing and make an appointment, call 918-207-5194 or 918-458-6590.
“We are pleased to be offering the drive-thru testing site for local residents who are showing symptoms,” said Regional Administrative Director Jill Larcade. “There is no charge for testing and it does not require insurance. We ask that individuals remain in their vehicles at all times.”
A physician’s order is not needed to be tested through the health department’s curbside testing option. However, established patients seeking testing are encouraged to contact their primary care providers.
For more information about the testing site, contact the Cherokee County Health Department at 918-207-5194 or 918-458-6590. To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
