From staff reports
Cherokee County's unemployment rate increased for January 2021, compared to figures tallied in December.
According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for January was .2 higher lower than the previous month, and higher from the same time last year.
Cherokee County had a jobless rate of 4.9 percent and reported a labor force of 20,346 in January, marking an increase of 623 from the previous month.
The number of people who were claiming unemployment was 1,000, while the number cited for December was 923.
Employment for January in Cherokee County sat at 19,346 - an increase of 546 workers from December, when a 4.7 percent jobless rate was reported.
The January jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 4.6 percent in Adair County; 4.5 percent in Delaware County; 4.9 percent in Mayes County; 5.5 percent in Muskogee County; 5.4 percent in Sequoyah County; and 4.9 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in January, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate at 9.3 percent, while McIntosh County had the second-highest unemployment rate of 7.9 percent.
Choctaw County had the third-highest with 7.1 percent.
Cimmarron County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.9 percent.
