Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show wraps up

After four days of competition, the 2023 Cherokee County Junior Spring Livestock Show has wrapped up with awards presented to many area youngsters for their skills and hard work.
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension educator, said the show went great.
“Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. There weren't anything but positive comments from parents, grandparents, and everyone attending,” said Winn. “The kids seemed to be enjoying themselves too.”
Winn said they are looking forward to using the new AG facilities for next year's show.
The Sheep Show took place on Thursday, Feb. 16 and the following competitors placed:
In the Natural breed division, Savannah Crittenden won Breed Champion; Briny Ziese, Reserve Breed Champion; Kadance Haney, Bronze Medallion; Maverick Meredith, fourth place; Gunnison Fisher, fifth place; and Ronnie Secratt, sixth place.
In the Shropshire breed division, Reese Jackson won Breed Champion and Kylie Forrest won Reserve Breed Champion.
In the Hampshire breed division, Danika Spaulding won Breed Champion; Madison Hood, Reserve Breed Champion; Eden Watkins, Bronze Medallion; Elisabeth Haggard, fourth place; Kadance Haney, fifth place; Andra Garrett, sixth place; Kylie Forrest, seventh place; Maverick Meredith and Robyn Secratt, eighth place; and Brock Julian, ninth place.
Andra Gifford won Breed Champion in the Southdown breed division.
Cason Barnes won Breed Champion in the Suffolk breed division.
Brixy Ziese won Breed Champion in the Dorset breed division.
In the Crossbred and other breeds division, Chloee Barnes won Breed Champion; Elizabeth Haggard, Reserve Breed Champion; Andra Garrett, Bronze Medallion; Savannah Crittenden, fourth place; Reese Jackson, fifth place; Danika Spauling, sixth place; Kadance Haney, seventh place; Nolan Walker, eight place; Raya Secratt, ninth place; Kylie Forrest, 10th place; Braeden Hopkins, 11th; and Gunnison Fisher, 12th place.
Overall: Chloee Barnes, Grand Champion; Danika Spaulding, Reserve Grand Champion; and Elisabeth Haggard, Bronze Medallion.
Showmanship: Eden Watkins, Junior division; Madison Hood, Intermediate division; and Elisabeth Haggard, Senior division.
The Swine Show took place on Friday, Feb. 17 and the following competitors placed:
In the Berkshire breed division, Adison Steeley won Grand Champion; McKenna Hood, Reserve Grand Champion; Ivy Parker, Bronze Medallion; Tanner Vaughn, fourth place; and Kia Whitekiller, fifth place.
In the Chester White breed division, Madison Hood won Breed Champion; McKenna Hood, Reserve Breed Champion; and Tanner Vaughn, Bronze Medallion.
In the Duroc breed division, Gunnison Fisher won Breed Champion; Landon Chester placed Reserve Breed Champion; Cooper Jackson, Bronze Medallion; Logan Buford, fourth place; Colton Combs, fifth place; Bentley Gibson, sixth place; Izabella Bolin, seventh place; Dusty Tedder, eighth place; Wyatt Tedder, ninth place; Levi Kellner, 10th place; Raelyn Botts, 11th place; and Izzy Walls, 12th place.
In the Hampshire breed division, Cooper Jackson won Breed Champion; Kynni Steeley, Reserve Breed Champion; Hazyn Miller, Bronze Medallion; Casen Steeley, fourth place; Landon Chester, fifth place; McKenna Hood, sixth place; Adison Steeley, seventh place; Colton Combs, eighth place; Brooklyn Pardue, ninth place; and Roper, 10th.
Tanner Vaughn won Hereford breed division Breed Champion.
In the Poland China breed division, Macy McCrary won Breed Champion and Tenlee Vaughn won Reserve Breed Champion.
In the Yorkshire breed division, Madison Hood won Breed Champion; Cooper Jackson, Reserve Breed Champion; Bentley Gibson, Bronze Medallion; Braeden Hopkins, fourth place; and Ty Kellner, fifth place.
In the Crossbred and other breeds division, Kynni Steeley won Breed Champion; Macy McCrary, Reserve Breed Champion; Izabella Bolin, Bronze Medallion; Madison Hood, fourth place; Adison Steeley, fifth place; Gunnison Fisher, sixth place; Roper Squres, seventh place; Kadance Haney, eight place; Hazyn Miller, ninth place; Brooklyn Pardue, 10th place; Annika Barr, 11th place; Landon Chester, 12th place; Casen Steeley, 13th place; Colton Combs, 14th place; Ashton Deardeuff, 15th place; Londyn Mayfield, 16th place; Coale Gifford, 17th place; Aveah Gifford, 18th place; and Kia Whitekiller, 19th place.
Overall: Cooper Jackson, Grand Champion; Macy McCrary, Reserve Grand Champion; and Kynni Steeley, Bronze Medallion.
Showmanship: Hazyn Miller, Junior division; Madison Hood, Intermediate division; and Adison Steeley, Senior division.
The Rabbit Show took place Saturday, Feb. 18 and the following competitors placed:
In the California breed division, Ryan Bailey won Breed Champion and Tanner Kupsick won Reserve Breed Champion, Bronze Medallion, and fourth place.
Ashton Deardeuff won Breed Champion in the Florida White Buck division.
In the Mini Lop breed division, Aspen Hobbs won Breed Champion and Lariat Hobbs won Reserve Breed Champion.
Ericka Quindara won Breed Champion in the New Zealand breed division.
In the Satin Doe breed division, Asthon Deardeuff won Breed Champion and Aspen Hobbs won Reserve Breed Champion.
Overall: Ryan Bailey, Grand Champion; Aspen Hobbs, Reserve Grand Champion; and Ashton Deardeuff, Bronze Medallion.
Showmanship: Lariat Hobbs, Junior division; Tanner Kupsick, Intermediate Division; Ashton Deardeuff, Senior division.
The Beef Show took place on Saturday, Feb. 18 and the following competitors placed:
Kassie Kelley won Grand Champion in the steers division.
Overall in Heifers, Kassie Kelley won Grand Champion; Erica Ward, Reserve Grand Champion and Bronze Medallion; Lillie Mellot, fourth place; Hazyn Miller, fifth place; Avery Hammons, sixth place; Colt Ward, seventh place; Augustus McCrary, eighth place; Kadance Haney, ninth place; Frankie Neighbors, 10th place; Jasmine Gould, 11th place; Haylee Coleman, 12th place; Tanner Kupsick, 13th place; Trae Kupsick, 14th place.
Showmanship: Kadance Haney, Senior division; Kassie Kelley, Intermediate division; and Hazyn Miller won first in the Junior division and Lillie Mellot won second.
The Goat Show took place on Sunday, Feb. 19 and the following competitors placed:
Overall in the Doe Kid division, Nathan Rowan won Grand Champion and Bronze Medallion and Ryan Bailey won Reserve Grand Champion.
Overall in the Market Goat Division, Nathan Rowan won Grand Champion; Kynni Steeley, Reserve Grand Champion; and Bella Young, Bronze Medallion.
Showmanship: Ryan Bailey, Junior division; Faith Young, Intermediate division; and Nathan Rowan, Senior division.
The proceedings ended with the Premium Auction on Monday, Feb. 20, where merchants and supporters bid for Grand Champions, Reserve Champion, and Bronze Medallion animals. Animals were not for sale and exhibitors took their animals home.
Carl Wallace, with FFA at Tahlequah High School, said the livestock show went well.
“The Cherokee County Commissioners, T.J. Girdner, and the guys that did all the set up really did a great job of making sure everything was pulled off without any hiccups,” said Wallace. “Then the premium sale was phenomenal. Hats off to all the business owners in recognizing the need for programs like ours that promote the development of life skills that [our] kids to be successful in life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.