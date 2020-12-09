All three state House legislators representing Cherokee County voters have signed a statement praising Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter for signing on to a brief attempting to overturn presidential election results in key battleground states.
The brief supports the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit to contest election results in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Lending their support are newly elected State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, Tahlequah, along with David Hardin, Stilwell, and Chris Sneed, Fort Gibson.
The three local lawmakers claim, along with most Republicans at the statehouse and their counterparts in Texas and other states, that there is enough evidence of fraud in the Nov. 3 general election to warrant a legal challenge. They say late changes to voter laws without legislative approval are among the infractions.
“The integrity of our national elections is vital for the citizens of our country and for the freedoms we currently enjoy,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “Fraud in even one state affects the security of all others. The irregularities witnessed in these key battleground states, and the changes to voting rules usurping the legislative process, are alarming and warrant further scrutiny by the Supreme Court of the United States. We, therefore, are pleased that Attorney General Mike Hunter has chosen to act on behalf of all Oklahomans in filing suit against these states, challenging the changes made to voting rules and procedures in violation of the Electors Clause of the United States Constitution, Article II, Section 1, Clause 2.”
Numerous lawsuits have already been tossed out, including one involving Pennsylvania allegations turned down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
