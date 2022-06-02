Cherokee County nurse Debra Proctor witnessed Wednesday’s Tulsa shooting, wherein a man took the lives of four others and then killed himself on the campus of St. Francis Health System.
The shooting took place at the Natalie Building, which is connected to the Warren Building where Proctor had visited her doctor.
“At first, I heard the sirens, and I said, ‘That is a massive car pileup or collision,’” said Proctor.
She stood on the sixth floor and looked outside the window as firetrucks and police cars continued arriving.
“Our building was not on lockdown, the lobby was empty. I saw what was an employee at the front door,” she said.
The employee did not know what was going on, either, but warned Proctor that the police had taken out their rifles.
“I thought I’d go to the back entrance. My typical route is to go out the front, but I tried, but there was no way to get through with that number of responders. I exited the facilities. I sent pictures to my son, and asked him what was going on,” said Proctor.
Her son informed her that there was an active shooter on site, so she left along a different route to avoid the conflict. As a nurse, witnessing the event took on a new meaning.
“It just made my heart sick – the fact that it was inside a medical building,” she said. “I’ve been a nurse for 46 nurse. We are not strangers to gunshot wounds, trauma, rapes or car wrecks, but those incidents take place outside the building. We’ve bumped it up to another level.“
Before she received confirmation of what happened, she said it crossed her mind that it was probably a shooting. She has participated in active- shooter drills at her own hospital.
“You know that they were dedicated professionals, and when they went to work, they expected to go home, and their loved ones expected to see them,” said Proctor. “I turn to anger knowing that we continue to elect those that turn away from the issue. We aren’t even taking the simplest measures to stop gun violence.”
Proctor is a gun owner and a prominent Democrat in Cherokee County who said what she witnessed has her wanting to see something done to prevent further shootings.
“It’s not that I’m against gun ownership, but my gosh, let’s be sensible. Let’s raise the age. Let’s stop selling AR-15s,” she said. “We have to take our thoughts, prayers, and actions to the ballot box.”
