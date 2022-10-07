Tiffany Rozell, secretary of the Cherokee County Election Board, announced the Cherokee County polling place for Precinct 20 has been changed.
Voters in Precinct 20 formerly voted at UKB Wellness Center, 18263 W. Keetoowah Circle, in Tahlequah. The new polling place – effective immediately – will be at Generations Church – formerly 29/11 Church – 3229 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah. The first election that will be held at the new location will be the general election scheduled for Nov. 8.
The polling location was moved due to concerns by many voters registered in Precinct 20 not being able to find the previous location – UKB Wellness Center. The UKB Wellness Center has also been turned into the complex's judicial building. Moving this precinct will help voters to be able to easily access their precinct without having to get off of Muskogee Avenue and without hindering the Keetoowah Judicial schedule. New Voter registration cards will be mailed to all voters in this precinct.
Voters who have questions or concerns, can contact the Cherokee County Election board at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is at 914 S. College Ave., Tahlequah, OK, 74464. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
