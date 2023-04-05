The Cherokee County Republican Party will meet on Monday, April 10, at the Armory Municipal Center Room 3 at 100 N. Water St. in Tahlequah at 6:30 p.m.
The speaker will be principal chief of the Cherokee Nation 2023 candidate Cara Cowan Watts.
The Cherokee County Republican Party seeks to engage conservative, constitutional, liberty-minded citizens of Cherokee County in the political process with education and outreach. The club meets the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Room 3. If anyone would like to speak to the Cherokee County Republican Party or if they have any questions about the club, call the 2023 Cherokee County Republican Chair Carol Sneed-Jalbert at 417-847-7427.
OK2A meeting will be on Tuesday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Hillside Church at 900 S. Campbell Road in Tahlequah. For more information, call Tom Salmon at 918-207-7818.
The Cherokee County Republican Women meet on the third Tuesday of every month at the Armory Room 3. Their next meeting is April 18. The club meets at 10 a.m. and the speaker or program begins at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend. If anyone has any questions about CCRW, call President Anita Kindle at 918-718-4400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.