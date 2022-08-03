The Cherokee County Republican Party is hosting its “Red, White & Boots” fundraiser dinner on Thursday, Aug. 11, at the 29 Eleven Church Student Center, 3229 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the dinner, starting at 7 p.m. Table 5 of Peggs will be catering the dinner of chicken-fried steak with the works. Appropriate attire for the event would be western, casual, or patriotic attire. Dinner-only tickets are $45 in advance or $60 at the door, until food runs out. Gold, Blue, and White sponsorships are available to give attendees access to a VIP reception to meet with the two candidates speaking, recognition for the sponsorship, meal tickets, and possible reserved seating, depending on the level sponsored. Cutoff date for caterer is Thursday, Aug. 4.
The highlight of the event is the U.S. Congress District 2 Candidate Forum with the Republican Run-Off Election candidates Josh Brecheen and Avery Frix. The forum will give each candidate an opportunity to introduce himself, answer questions about key issues, and give closing statements. This race is a nationally targeted race, and the club is excited to give the voters of Cherokee County an opportunity to come hear from these candidates.
Forms with details of the dinner are available at the Cherokee County Republican Headquarters, at 1010 S. Muskogee – a few doors to the left of Domino’s Pizza. Individuals can fill out the information needed and pay at the headquarters, or take the form to fill out and mail to the address on the form. They can also sign up on Eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cherokee-county-republican-party-red-white-boots-fundraiser-tickets-366051589157.
Anyone who has any questions about the fundraiser dinner should call Cherokee County Republican Chairman Steve Hall at 918-706-0022. Individuals can also send an email to cherokeecountygop@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.