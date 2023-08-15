The Cherokee County Republican Party will meet on Monday, Aug. 21 at the Armory.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Crystal Campbell, a field representative for U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, and Dr. Rick Farmer, dean of the Fears Fellowship at the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, will be the speakers.
Campbell is the northeast field rep for Mullin and covers 14 counties. She was raised on a family farm and ranch in Checotah before attending and graduating from Oklahoma State University. Over the past 10 years, she has served on the boards of several nonprofits, including the Will Rogers Memorial Foundation, Share the Spirit, Claremore Chamber of Commerce, Church on The Move Outreach team, Rogers County Coalition, and Claremore Public School Foundation. She has been married to Jeff, who is a teacher and a college basketball referee, for 21 years. They live in Claremore, where they are raising their five kids and own a construction and development company.
Farmer is dean of the Fears Fellowship at the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs. He previously served as director of committee staff for the Oklahoma House of Representatives, director of the Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Commission, and deputy insurance commissioner. Farmer was a tenured associate professor at the University of Akron in Ohio, where he was a fellow in the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics. He grew up in Tahlequah and earned a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University before earning his Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Oklahoma.
The club usually meets the second Monday of the month, but the Armory was booked. The next regular meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Armory at 6:30 p.m. Call Carol Sneed-Jalbert, chair of the Cherokee County Republican Party, at 417-847-7427 with any questions.
