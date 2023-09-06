Cherokee County Republican Party will meet on Monday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory, 100 N. Water.
Taylor Broyels, chairwoman of the Oklahoma Young Republicans, will be the speaker.
The Oklahoma Young Republicans are the official organization for registered Republicans in Oklahoma between ages 18-40. The organization is committed to growing and training a new generation of conservative leaders. They are actively working to keep Oklahoma the reddest state in the nation.
Taylor is excited to spread the word and work of the Oklahoma Young Republicans. Anyone interested to learn more about the Young Republicans or the Cherokee County Republican Party should attend.
The CCRP meets the second Monday of the month. The next regular meeting will be on Monday, Oct. 9, at the Armory at 6:30 p.m. Call Carol Sneed-Jalbert, chair of the party, at 417-847-7427 with any questions.
