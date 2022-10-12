The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Armory in Room 3.
The club will be finalizing plans for several upcoming club and community events, including “Get out the Vote” for the Nov. 8 election, the Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11, the 2023 club officer’s election at the next monthly meeting on Nov. 15, and the group's Christmas Luncheon, to be held on Dec. 15.
The objectives of the Cherokee County Republican Women's Club, known as CCRW, are to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; to promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates, and its ideals; to support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party; and work for the election of the party’s nominees.
If anyone has questions about the Republican Women's Club or if they want to come speak to the club about a community event or project, they can call CCRW President Candy Jarvis at 918-931-1595. If interested, individuals can come to a meeting as a guest; the club welcomes women and men.
Cherokee County Republican Women usually meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Municipal Armory in Room 1. The club meets at 10 a.m. and the speakers begin at 11 a.m. Each month, the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting. The next CCRW meeting will be Nov. 15.
The Cherokee County GOP meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Room 3 at the Armory. For questions or information, contact Stephen Hall, the Republican Party county chairman, at 918-706-0022.
CCGOP will not meet in November or December. The next Cherokee County GOP meeting will be Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
