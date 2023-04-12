Cherokee County Republican Women's Club will have its monthly meeting Tuesday, April 18, at the Municipal Armory in Room 1.
The club will meet at 10 a.m. and the speakers will begin at 11 a.m. This month, the club will go to My Place BBQ at 1403 S. Park Hill Road for a Dutch-treat lunch. The speakers will be Cara Cowan Watts, 2023 candidate for principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, and Trae Ratliff, candidate for Cherokee Nation Tribal Council District 1.
The CCRW empowers women from all backgrounds in the political process and provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in political, governmental, and civic arenas. The club supports all Republican candidates in the primary process, and invites candidates in nonpartisan races to speak. Their goal is to be informed voters. Those who have questions about the Women's Club, or are Republican candidates who want to speak to the club, can call CCRW President Anita Kindle at 918-718-4400.
The CCRW meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Municipal Armory in Room 1, the big room. The board meets at 9 a.m., the club meets at 10 a.m., and the program begins at 11 a.m. Each month, the club picks a place to eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting. The group welcomes guests who are women and men.
OK2-A meets the first Tuesday of each month. The next OK2A meeting will be on Tuesday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Hillside Church at 900 S. Campbell Road in Tahlequah. Call Dr. Tom Salmon with questions at 918-207-7818.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at Room 1 in the Armory at 6:30 p.m. Their next meeting will be May 8, 2023. For information, contact Cherokee County Republican Chair Carol Sneed-Jalbert at 417-847-7427.
