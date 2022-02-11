Cherokee County Republican Women will meet Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Municipal Armory in Room 3. The speakers will be Gena McPhail from Tour Tahlequah and Jamie Hale from Tahlequah Main Street.
The Cherokee County Republican Women's Club empowers women from all backgrounds in the political process and provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in political, governmental, and civic arenas.
The group supports all Republican candidates in the primary process and invites candidates in nonpartisan races to speak. Their goal is to be informed voters. For those with questions about the Republican women’s club, or are Republican candidates who want to speak, call Candy Jarvis, CCRW president, 918-931-1595.
Cherokee County Republican Women meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Municipal Armory in Room 3. The board meets at 9 a.m., the club meets at 10 a.m., and the program begins at 11. Each month the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting. This month, the club is going to Grand China. The club welcomes both men and women.
