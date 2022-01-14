Cherokee County Republican Women will have their first meeting for 2022 on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the Municipal Armory in Room 3.
Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock will speak about the bond issues for Tahlequah Public Schools that are on the ballot for the Tuesday, Feb. 8 election. Bart Frank and Stephanie Crawford, candidates for the Tahlequah Schools Board election on Tuesday, April 5, will both introduce themselves and talk about why they would like to serve on the school board.
This month, the CCRW Club is asking everyone that comes to the meeting to bring one or more new hair brushes for the Help in Crisis Hairbrush Drive. Locals are encouraged to bring them the meeting or drop them by HIC at 205 N. College Ave.
The Cherokee County Republican Women's Club empowers women from all backgrounds in the political process and provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in political, governmental, and civic arenas. The organization supports all Republican candidates in the primary process and invites candidates in non-partisan races to speak. Their goal is to create informed voters.
For questions about the club or possible speaking engagements, call CCRW President Candy Jarvis at 918-931-1595.
Cherokee County Republican Women meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Municipal Armory in Room 3. The board meets at 9 a.m., the club meets at 10 a.m., and the program begins at 11. Each month the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting. This month they are going to Newk’s. Those interested can attend the meeting, which is welcome to women and men.
