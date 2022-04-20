The Cherokee County Republican Party is hosting a Candidate Forum for all the candidates for Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction. The forum will be held on Thursday, April 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Great Hall at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
The CCRP is presenting this forum as a community service as this position affects everyone, regardless of their political affiliation. A strong educational system makes the State of Oklahoma stronger. The current state superintendent, Joy Hofmeister, is term-limited, so this seat is open.
Confirmed Republicans for the forum are: Ryan Walters, secretary of Public Education for the State of Oklahoma; Dr. April Grace, superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools; and Dr. John Cox, superintendent of Peggs Public Schools. Also invited, but not yet confirmed, are Democrat Jena Nelson, Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year 2020 and Republican William E. Crozier.
The forum will give each candidate an opportunity to introduce themselves and to address the highlights of “why” they are running for this position. People attending will be able to turn in questions before the forum begins. A committee will review the questions to determine if they are relevant to the forum. Then the candidates will answer the questions. Each candidate will have additional speaking time to “wrap it up.”
The Cherokee County Republican Party seeks to engage conservative, constitutional, liberty-minded citizens of Cherokee County in the political process with education and outreach. The club meets the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory, room 3.
Those interested are invited to attend the club meetings, events, and activities. Email the club to be added to the Cherokee County Republican Party email list: CherokeeCountyGOP@gmail.com.
For questions, call CCRW President, Candy Jarvis, at 918-931-1595.
Republican candidates who want to speak to the Cherokee County Republican Party can call Cherokee County Republican Chairman Steve Hall, at 918-706-0022.
