MUSKOGEE – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Jeffery Glenn Bocephus Robinson, 32, of Tahlequah, entered a guilty plea of one count of felon in possession of a firearm, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
The indictment alleged that on Nov. 28, 2022, Robinson, who had been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, was found in possession of a .22-caliber rifle.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
Gerald L. Jackson, U.S. magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Robinson was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending sentencing.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael R. Pahl represented the United States.
