MUSKOGEE – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Justin Dale Killer, age 40, of Stilwell, entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
The indictment alleged that on Feb. 6, 2023, Killer possessed a quantity of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, and possessed a firearm despite knowing that he was a convicted felon, having been convicted of a crime that has a term of punishment exceeding one year imprisonment.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Stillwell Police Department.
D. Edward Snow, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea in Muskogee, and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Killer was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending sentencing.
Assistant United States Attorney Ryan Bondura represented the United States.
