Area taxpayers who their mail this week may have received a revaluation notice from the Cherokee County assessor.
According to Assessor Stephanie Hamby Teague, increase may be because of the mandatory 3% and 5% value limitation. This was passed by voters in 1996. The limitation acts more as a "phase-in" tool for a gradual process to hold back substantial increase all at once.
For those who received a substantial increase, it is more than likely because they have built new construction, remodeled, or recently purchased property, Teague said.
If an individual received a revaluation notice, this extends the homestead exemption filing period, double homestead, gross household income less than $25,000, and senior freeze – age 65 before Jan. 1, 2023, and gross household income less than $62,400. Individuals have 30 days from the date of the notice to file these exemptions.
Those who have veterans' exemptions may receive this notice just reflecting their fair cash value of their property. Their exemption is still in effect, if they had applied, Teague said.
Each county assessor's office is audited by the Oklahoma Tax Commission annually to insure each is in compliance with Oklahoma Tax Commission rules and regulations and all legislation that pertains to ad valorem taxes.
For more information, call 918-456-3201 or drop by the office at 213 W. Delaware St. No. 304.
