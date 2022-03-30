Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.