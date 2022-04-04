The next meeting of the Cherokee County Retired Educators Association will take place Thursday, April 7, at Richardson Hall of Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
A luncheon will be served beginning at 11 a.m. with the meeting scheduled for noon. The cost of the luncheon is $13. Tanya Jones, newly announced Tahlequah Public Schools superintendent, plans to speak to the group.
Membership in both Oklahoma Retired Educators Association and CCREA is open to all retired teachers, staff, and administrators in all levels of education, with both organizations serving those who have educated Oklahoma’s children, young people, and adults. Eligible retirees are urged to join an organization that has their best interests at heart and supports them by providing a voice for them, through securing and protecting benefits, and enhancing the quality of life for members.
