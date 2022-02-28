After having had to cancel in person meetings, the Cherokee County Retired Educators are once again planning to meet together on Thursday, March 3, at Richardson Hall of Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Lunch,$13 per person, will be served beginning at 11 a.m. with the meeting following. The two Tahlequah School Board candidates are planning to speak to attendees.
To better promote the welfare of retired educators, administrators hope that attendees stay current on issues and attend these kinds of meetings. Membership to CCREA is open to all retired faculty, administrators and staff who have served in the field of education.
