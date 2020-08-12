The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II is coming up on Sept. 2, and many who fought in this global conflict have since passed on.
But the stories of these veterans who saved the world have been shared ever since, and will continue to be passed on for many years to come.
WWII veterans who are still capable of telling their stories often will. This was a monumental occasion in both world history and in their own lives.
Dominic Sanchez, WWII veteran and local resident, is one of these individuals. A first-generation American citizen, along with his two brothers and mother, Sanchez was eager to defend his new home.
“I was in the Air Force from 1943 to 1946,” said Sanchez. “I had two brothers who were overseas ahead of me, so I could not go over to the other side on account of the Sullivan Act. I went down to Brazil and changed motors, shot some guns and stuff like that. Other than that, I didn’t really do much.”
The Sullivan Act was put in place to prevent a family from losing all its male children in war. As his two brothers were already overseas, Sanchez was not permitted to go, due to the danger of losing his bloodline. He said he was always a little jealous of his brothers because of this.
“My brother two years my senior was shot up pretty bad during the Battle of the Atlantic,” said Sanchez. “He never really talked too much about the war, so I don’t have many stories from him. When the war ended, I felt bad because I couldn’t go overseas.”
Others served their country without necessarily even knowing it at the time. Priscilla Barnes, a resident at Go Ye Village, said her husband, Jim, assisted with the Manhattan Project during this time. Jim passed away from cancer 11 years ago.
“My husband worked on the atom bomb,” said Barnes. “He’s in heaven now and I’m 97. He was never in uniform. We were in New York City at the time while he worked on the Manhattan Project. He graduated from [Massachusetts Institute of Technology] and was a chemical engineer.”
According to Barnes, members of Jim's graduating class at MIT were secretly put to work on the bomb without being directly told. They were told to work for Kellex Corp., which at the time was a "dummy" company for the Army. As Jim was a gifted writer, he was tasked with writing specifications for other companies helping build the bomb.
“There were several companies during the time that were working on the project,” said Barnes. “Everything was very secret back then. These companies were given a small project to work on and they had no idea what it was for. His job was to write specifications for the different parts companies made around the company.”
Jim eventually caught on to what was happening, however, but was ordered not to say a word until the bomb dropped. Jim felt the bombing, while destructive, was necessary for the war to end.
“While he was doing that, it dawned on him that they were creating the atom bomb,” said Barnes. “Once he confronted his superiors about it, though, he was told to not tell a soul. When the bomb dropped, Jim was very adamant that we made the correct decision. He felt it was the only way to end the war without losing many more of our troops.”
S.A. Harms, who also lives at Go Ye Village, served in the Air Force for the final three years of the war, but he didn’t stay out for long.
“The war was just ending when I got out,'' said Harms. “I decided to go back to college following the war. I was in my first year at seminary when the war broke out and went back afterward. After the Korean War broke out. I re-enlisted, though. When I re-enlisted, I served as a chaplain and continued to for 30 years.”
Harms said he did not really plan on re-enlisting, but ultimately decided he needed to. He served all the way through the Vietnam conflict.
“Even though the war ended, I was concerned about the spiritual needs of the soldiers who were serving,” said Harms. “That’s one of the reasons I went back. I also knew they needed more chaplains.”
Dan Newson is another member of the Go Ye Village family. He served in the Coast Guard during WWII, although the war ended shortly after he joined.
“The enemy got scared as soon as I joined, I guess,” said Newson. “I felt relieved when the war ended, but I didn’t really want to leave. I thought about joining the military for my career, but decided against it.”
Before he died in 2002, Jack C. Montgomery called Cherokee County his home. He was a recipient of the Medal of Honor, given by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Montgomery joined the war effort, along with many of his friends from Bacone College. Due to the Native heritage in the group, they were given the name “The Thunderbirds.”
Montgomery accounted for 11 enemy kills, 32 taken prisoner, and an unknown number of enemies wounded. He ultimately was injured in mortar fire and could no longer engage in combat. During the Korean War, he instead served as an instructor at Fort Benning in Georgia. He has been honored with a bronze bust at the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.
