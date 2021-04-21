OKLAHOMA CITY – The Cherokee County Rural Water District No. 13 received approval Tuesday for a $59,313 emergency grant through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
During the recent extreme cold event, the district experienced a failure of microfiltration membranes within the water treatment plant which made the water production impossible. The proposed grant funds will be used to replace these membranes. The estimated cost of the project is $69,780, which will be funded by the requested emergency grant of $59,313 and a 15 percent local funds match totaling $10,467.
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB's financial assistance division, calculated that the grant will save the authority’s customers $75,213 in principal and interest charges by not having to borrow the project funds. Since 1983, the Water Resources Board has approved over $5.1 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
“Our microfiltration system was seriously compromised by the cold water we were attempting to filter out of the lake. Despite the efforts of our crew and multiple entities we were unable to maintain necessary processing power," said Jacque Cialone, the district’s manager. "This grant is an amazing opportunity to relieve that financial burden as we are moving forward to correct other issues caused by the storm.”
