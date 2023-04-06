With the state minimum salary of a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree being $36,601, many schools in Cherokee County are above the teaching scale’s minimum requirement.
A teacher scale is used help determine what hires will make at a new school based their education levels and years of experience. The Oklahoma State Department of Education gives a teacher salary schedule with minimum requirements for each year of experience and degrees held.
Woodall Public Schools’ certified pay scales state that each step is $1,220 above the state minimum pay scale, which increases each year to the next step.
Woodall Public Schools superintendent Ginger Knight said, like many schools, those who plan to be sponsors for clubs and organizations, or are considered a coach, receive stipends for these extra duties. The amount a person can receive for these stipends is negotiated between the Woodall Education Association and school board. Lowrey Public Schools Superintendent Paul Pinkerton said they pay the state minimum for their teachers with a $1,200 bonus, and like many schools, teachers are able to earn more by getting involved with their afterschool program.
“[Working the afterschool program] is a second job in a sense, so I wouldn’t consider it when comparing to other average salaries,” said Grand View Public School Superintendent Larry Ben. “However, it is important for our teachers in that they can make up to $10,000 extra by staying for the afterschool program.”
Ben said the average salary for all teachers this year is $44,794 without any extra-duty pay, which can increase to $46,522 with the addition of extra duties because not every teacher participates. Extra duty assignments each have varied payments depending on responsibilities, amount of time, and the number of students supervised. Some stipends can be acquired through other instances that don’t involve extracurriculars.
“At various times there can be stipends paid. For example, there were stipends paid during COVID-19 because there was federal money that was provided and one of the ways that you could use that money was to pay stipends to teachers,” said Ben.
Ben said an important item and something of interest in Oklahoma is how much payroll depends on federal dollars, which for Grand View is about 34%.
“There has been some suggestion to not accept federal dollars and you can see what that would do just mathematically if we didn’t have those dollars to pay our teachers, as well as other things,” said Ben.
The average salary for all teachers can vary from school to school.
At Tenkiller Public School, Superintendent Marilyn Dewoody said the average salary for all the teachers in their district is $46,749. This average is affected by the fact that many Tenkiller teachers have been in the occupation for over 20 years.
Shady Grove School Superintendent Emmett Thompson said their average contract for full-time certified staff is $49,966, and they use the state salary schedule plus $1,220 for their teachers.
“Our average length of service is over 22 years and over a third of the certified staff has a master’s degree,” said Thompson.
Norwood Public Schools Superintendent Keith Fisher said he doesn’t know of many schools that do signing bonuses, due to the current state of salaries and education monies.
“I’m sure there are a couple of them that are possibly doing that now but filling jobs is tough,” said Fisher. “There’s more jobs than there are teachers.”
To entice more people to go into teaching, some schools have started looking at adding more incentives. In response to the current teacher shortage, Stephen Haynes, Briggs Public School superintendent, said signing bonuses are under consideration. This incentive has not been offered by the school before.
Haynes said a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree receives $40,668 for a salary and has an average base pay of $53,942 at Briggs. Hayne said the salary schedule at Briggs extends to those with 32 years of experience.
Fisher said their salary is a little bit above the state minimum. In order to fill positions, the school is working to pay social security on employees next year.
Briggs has also experienced some changes in salary, as the district salary schedule now incudes more years of experience. Haynes said the district is anticipating the schedule to continue extending “if teachers remain active employees – not retired – beyond the current schedule.”
“I expect that a state-wide increase in teacher salaries will be approved by the legislature this session and that will be applied at Briggs,” said Haynes.
Peggs Public School was contacted for a comment regarding salaries, but a response wasn’t returned by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.