Cherokee County schools ramp up activity next week

Some area schools had to adjust their 2019-2020 calendars, including pushing back the first day of school, due to a change in the Oklahoma Department of Education testing schedule.
Tahlequah High School is already seeing back-to-school action, as band members are attending camp this week, and students begin picking up their schedules. Seniors could get them Tuesday, juniors on Wednesday, and sophomores on Thursday. Schedules are available 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in the THS cafeteria. Freshmen will have orientation 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 2, in the Tahlequah Multi-purpose Activity Center, 591 Pendleton Ave. Parents may attend an optional meeting in the Performing Arts Center 8:15-8:45 a.m. Open house for all THS grades will be Aug. 6, 4:30-6:30 p.m., and students should bring their schedules.
THS students will have seven class periods this year. This allows more opportunities for students to take additional courses, including new ones, such as creative writing, filmmaking, jazz band, engineering design, journalism, robotics, and AP classes.
Sequoyah Pre-K will have an open house 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.
The three elementary school sites will have kindergarten open house 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, and meet-and-greets for grades 1-5 on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Except for sleeping mats for those in pre-K and kindergarten and backpacks, all school supplies will be furnished to TPS elementary students this year.
Open house for Tahlequah Middle School is also Aug. 6, 4:30-6:30 p.m. This is the time to pick up schedules, meet teachers, receive Johnson-O'Malley school supplies, and find out information about Child Nutrition and transportation.
The first day of school for all TPS sites is Thursday, Aug. 8. Late Start Fridays will continue this year, beginning on Aug. 16.
"Our goal is to provide a structure that does not adversely affect families," said Leon Ashlock, superintendent. "Supervision will be provided as needed in the morning, which should accommodate working parents so they are not affected by the delayed start."
Student meal prices will increased by 25 cents this year. Visit www.tahlequahschools .org or call 918-458-4100 for more information.
Grand View School, 15481 N. Jarvis Road, will have two open house nights: Monday, Aug. 5, for pre-K through grade 4; and Tuesday, Aug. 6, for grades 5-8. Both are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Classes start Wednesday, Aug. 7. Enrollment will reopen Aug. 12. Along with its website and social media presence, Grand View now has a mobile phone app available for Androids and iPhones. It will feature emergency notifications, school news, sports scores, cafeteria menus, and more. For more Chargers information, call 918-456-5131 or visit www.grandviewchargers.org.
Shiloh Christian School, 1282 Amity Lane, will host a back-to-school ice cream social for enrolled families on Aug. 6, 4-6 p.m. The first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 8. Visit shilohcs.org or call 918-458-5041 for more information.
Sequoyah High School freshmen will begin classes on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and the rest of the students start on Aug. 8. For more information, call 918-453-5400.
The first day back for Cherokee Immersion School students will be Wednesday, Aug. 7. Call 918-207-7597 for more information.
High school students enrolled in classes at the Indian Capital Technology Center Tahlequah campus are to begin those on Aug. 8, regardless of when their high schools resume classes. Bus transportation is available to and from the partner high schools. For more information about ICTC-Tahlequah, call 918-456-2594.
Shady Grove Public School, 11042 W. Shady Grove Road, will start back on Thursday, Aug. 8, but a meet-and-greet is scheduled for Aug. 7, 4-6 p.m. in the cafeteria.
"It's a brand-new school year, and that's exciting," said Superintendent Emmett Thompson. "We have a lot of fun out here."
To learn more about Shady Grove, call 918-772-2511.
Students at Briggs Public School, 17210 S. 569 Road, will start classes on Thursday, Aug. 8. In order for teachers to participate in Professional Learning Communities, Briggs will release students at 1 p.m. each Friday. The school calendar and supplies lists are on the "Briggs School" Facebook. Call 918-456-4221 for more information.
Open house at Norwood Public School, 7966 W. 790 Road, is set for Tuesday, Aug. 13, 5:30-7 p.m. Students in pre-K through eighth grade return to school Aug. 14, and a full-day program for 4 year olds is available.
"Your kids are our kids. We have a small school atmosphere with a large school outlook," said Superintendent Keith Fisher.
Some programs and extracurricular activities offered this year at Norwood are: academic team, football, softball, basketball, track, robotics, archery, and a literacy lab reading program. All students receive free breakfasts and lunches. Hornets can also attend before- and after-school programs. Call 918-478-3092 for more about the school.
Back-to-School Night at Tenkiller Public School, 26106 E. 863 Road, will be Monday, Aug. 12. School will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The updated school calendar and supplies list is available on Facebook, and the school office number is 918-457-5996.
The first day for Peggs Public School, 10821 W. Hickory Ave., will be Wednesday, Aug. 14. Peggs offers classes for pre-K through eighth-grade. According to posts on Facebook, the school will have supplies for students, but families are welcome to bring extra items routinely used throughout the year. Call 918-598-3412 for more information.
Students at Lowrey Public School, 21132 E. 640 Road, can meet their teachers and check out their classrooms on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4-6 p.m. Information and refreshments will be available in the cafeteria. The first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 15, and the tardy bell rings at 8:10 a.m. For more information, call 918-456-4053.
Enrollment dates for Hulbert Elementary School are Aug. 5-9, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in the school's office. Schedule pickup and enrollment for middle and high schoolers is available in the cafeteria 8 a.m. to noon on the following dates: grades 6-8 and freshmen, Aug. 5; seniors, Aug. 6; juniors, Aug. 7; and sophomores, Aug. 8. The first day of school for all Riders will be Thursday, Aug. 15, and the new bell times are: first bell, 8:05 a.m.; tardy bell, 8:10 a.m.; and dismissal, 3 p.m. Information about Hulbert Public Schools is at www.hulbertriders.com, or call the office at 918-772-2501.
Keys School District starts back Aug. 15. Students and parents can attend the open house on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4-7 p.m., to meet teachers and tour the buildings. Make sure to check out the newest mural commemorating the school's Lighthouse Status for the Leader in Me program. For information about Keys High School, 26622 S. 520 Road, call 918-458-1835, and for the elementary and middle school, 19061 E. 840 Road, call 918-456-4501.
