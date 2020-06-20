Jason Chennault
Party affiliation: Democrat
Current occupation: Sheriff of Cherokee County
Education: Markoma Bible Academy, 1994; Northeastern State University, bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
Special training, experience or certifications: 2000 graduate of the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) Basic Law Enforcement Officer Academy; 2003 graduate of CLEET's Criminal Investigation Academy; 2005 graduate of San Jose State University's Homicide Investigations Academy; 2007 graduate of the Oklahoma Sheriffs Association Sheriffs Academy; 2013 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Crisis Negotiation Academy; Over 1,000 hours of CLEET continuing education training.
Memberships, organizations, awards and honors: Northeast Region Board Member of the Oklahoma Sheriffs Association; Board Member of the Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority; Board Member of the Cherokee County 911 Trust Authority; Board Member of Cherokee County Community Sentencing; Past Board Member and Past President of CASA of Cherokee Country.
Family: Wife, Sherry Chennault; sons, Jaydin Scott, 21, and Taylon Chennault, 11; parents, Bill and Pat Snyder and Terry Chennault.
Reason for seeking office: I am the current Sheriff of Cherokee County. I was Sheriff Norman Fisher's undersheriff for 13 years. Sheriff Fisher was the longest serving sheriff in the history of Cherokee County and I was the longest serving undersheriff. I am also the second longest serving employee in the history of the CCSO. Sheriff Fisher retired on October 31, 2019 and I took office on November 1, 2019. I am appointed to serve the remaining 14 months of Sheriff Fisher's fourth term. I decided to run because I feel I am the most experienced and qualified person for the job and I believe there is nobody who cares for Cherokee County more than I do.
Manuel A. Holland Jr.
Party affiliation: Republican
Current occupation: Police Sergeant, Northeastern State University Police Dept.
Education: Tahlequah High School, 1987; CLEET Basic Peace Officer Academy, 2001.
Special training, experience or certifications: CLEET Intermediate Peace Officer certification; Law Enforcement instructor; Firearms instructor; Active Shooter Response instructor; Civilian Response to Active Shooter instructor; Crime Scene Investigator certification; Force Options instructor; 1,858 total hours of Law Enforcement Training; and a responder to the Murrah Federal Building bombing (1995), the Fort Gibson Middle School active shooter (1999), and the Joplin, Missouri tornado (2011).
Memberships, organizations, awards and honors: NSU Police Department Officer of the Year 2009 and 2015.
Family: Wife, Jackie L. Holland; seven children; two grandchildren; and parents, Manuel A. and Jimmie K. Holland.
Reason for seeking office: The Sheriff's Office needs a leader that can motivate the staff and can carry the office forward into the future. With my experience in community policing, I feel I can be that leader, by leading by example, and getting out and working with the community to help them solve their issues.
David Huffman
Party affiliation: Democrat
Current occupation: Self-employed, H&H Quality Tires and Auto, Tahlequah.
Education: Tahlequah High School graduate.
Special training, experience or certifications: CLEET Intermediate Certification with an additional 1,200 hours of continuing education; Firearms Instructor; Clandestine Methamphetamine Lab Certified; Multiple "Top Cop" awards from the State of Oklahoma; "Police Officer" of the year from Tahlequah Police Department.
Family: Married; four children; and three grandchildren.
