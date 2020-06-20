1 BUDGET. Do you believe there is enough money allocated in the sheriff's department budget. If not, how would you raise additional revenue, and where would you allocate it or redistribute what we have?
Chennault: Yes. We provide the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners with an estimate of needs each June, we have never asked for anything extravagant nor unnecessary and very rarely have we had our needs turned down. Over the last 15 years we have been able to raise our employee salaries to a level that is competitive with other area law enforcement agencies and we have updated, modernized and maintained our equipment with money allocated to us in our budget. We have several contracts that supplement our budget: Cherokee Nation Entertainment pays us to do security patrols at the Tahlequah Cherokee Casino; the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council grants us money each year and the US Army Corps of Engineers contracts with us to patrol their parks on Lake Tenkiller each summer. We are using the majority of the money from these supplemental contracts this year to purchase and equip new vehicles.
Holland: Without knowing actual budget allocations and expenditures, it's hard to say if there is enough allocated. I have information on several grants that are being utilized by other agencies that would provide additional revenue. I am also looking at some services the Sheriff's Office can provide that will generate additional revenue. I will be looking to work with the county commissioners to make sure the budget is where it needs to be and is allocated in the proper areas.
Huffman: I do not think the Sheriff's Department has a sufficient budget. I would seek additional funds through grants, additional funding through the Cherokee County Commissioners, and Cherokee Nation. I believe with proper documentation of calls for service and arrest records, data would show the budget allocated to achieve these things is insufficient, which justify an increase in the annual budget. As far as redistribution of the funds, I am not in a position to see how funds are currently being used. I am unable to make an accurate statement on this question.
2 STAFF. Are there enough deputies on staff to adequately cover Cherokee County, and if not, how would you get more? Are you satisfied with the current staff as to their abilities?
Chennault: We can never have enough staff, we are not shorthanded, but we will never have enough patrol deputies to cover the county in the way I would like. I would like to have more patrol deputies dedicated to nothing but proactive patrol. I have been able to add patrol deputies by reallocating manpower from other divisions while keeping the amount we have budgeted for salaries the same. I am satisfied with our current staff and their abilities. Our patrol deputies work well together and we have some of the best trained investigators in the area.
Holland: In times of crisis it will always feel as though there are not enough deputies. I plan to look back at previous call history, and use that data to generate a staffing plan. I am aware of several grants, through partner agencies, that would provide additional staff that would work on special programs and also be available for general law enforcement duties. In talking with people and with current deputies, I feel they are doing a good job currently. As with any career, there is always change, and there is always a need for up-to-date, relevant training to improve existing abilities.
Huffman: I am unsure of the call volume at the sheriff's office. I have requested this information and was denied access. Without looking at call volume data I am unable to make a qualified determination about staffing. I think having only 2 deputies on duty for a shift to cover the entire county is not sufficient for the public or safe for the officer. I have been contacted by previously employed officers and they have offered their assistance in working "Cold Cases" and would be happy to utilize this service to further investigate unsolved cases. I would reach out to officers who have left the department in good standing, to offer re-employment under my new administration. This would save the county thousands of dollars in hiring new un-trained officers. New officers who are not CLEET certified must complete this training costing the department in salary and lost street time. The training *
3 RESPONSE TIME. Do you think deputies respond to calls in a timely manner, and if not, how would you improve that?
Chennault: Response times can always be improved, but for a county the size of Cherokee County, our response times are above average. Several years ago, we equipped each of our patrol vehicles with computers with the computer aided dispatch system GeoSafe. GeoSafe allows our communications officers to track each deputy in real time in order to send the closest available deputy to calls for service. Before employing the GeoSafe system, communications officers had to basically guess which deputy was closest to each call, losing valuable response time.
Holland: In my current job, I often listen to the sheriff's radio traffic. Of the calls I have heard dispatched, I have heard the deputies respond in a timely manner. In law enforcement response, there will always be complaints of how long it takes to respond when someone is having a crisis. When there is a delay in response, we have to look at the system as a whole; the incoming call, the dispatcher, the responding officer, and we have to find where the problem in the response was. Sometimes it can be things we have no control over, such as, phone problems, traffic, weather, or a lack of information.
Huffman: I have been told by multiple people that it has taken hours for a deputy to respond to their call for service. One such instance reported it took 11 1/2 hours for a deputy to respond. I do not feel this type of response is satisfactory. As Sheriff, I would make sure that all calls are addressed/answered in a timely manner. However, calls must be prioritized according to their level of urgency. Leadership must be involved and aware of all operations within the department to make policy and procedures that meet the public need for service. When calls are received by dispatch, they must be immediately assigned to the first available officer. The Sheriffs Office currently utilizes GeoSafe, a computer program that tracks all officer's location via GPS as well as giving immediate information about all calls made to dispatch. This system allows administration to monitor the dispatch *
4. CROSS-DEPUTIZATION.
How do you feel about cross-deputization with other law enforcement agencies?
Chennault: I am a proponent of cross deputization. We are cross deputized with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. We have a written agreement with the Hulbert Police Department that allows their officers to respond to our calls outside of their city in the western part of the county. We commission detectives of the Tahlequah Police Department's detective division so they have the authority to work investigations that begin in Tahlequah and take them out into the county. These cross deputizations and agreements increase our manpower and benefit the people of Cherokee County.
Holland: I believe that all of the Law Enforcement agencies in Cherokee County should be working toward a common goal: the protection and safety of the citizens and visitors of the county. Having cross-deputization agreements, mutual aid agreements, and police service agreements allow us to provide that protection and safety without having to stop and have a discussion about who's jurisdiction it is, and wasting valuable time in responding to crimes and incidents. We can all be a resource for each other to better serve our county.
Huffman: Cross deputizing is necessary to promote mutual cooperation between departments. When both departments work together public safety is enhanced by having more officers available to answer calls
5. RELATIONSHIPS.
Is favoritism a problem in local law enforcement to the degree that serious crimes are sometimes overlooked, or that deputies work to build a case and then it's dismissed? Explain.
Chennault: No. There have been several cases in the last few years where we've had to call in assistance from outside law enforcement agencies to take over investigations because of familial relationships to victims and suspects. I feel it is better in these types of cases to request assistance than possibly give the perception that we are not being fair or honest.
Holland: In any society that has different socio-economic classes, there will be stories and rumors of favoritism. In relation to crime, I will make sure that my deputies do their job. That job is to report that crime to the court. I know, from 20+ years in law enforcement, that it is frustrating when you put time and effort into a case and it gets dismissed. I also know that once I hand that case off to the court system, that they are in control of the direction it takes, and eventually the outcome.
6. GUN LAWS.
Explain your opinion about current gun laws, and what changes you'd like to see, if any, to assist law enforcement.
Chennault: The Second Amendment protects an individual's right to keep and bear firearms and I am a proponent and a defender of this right. However, not everybody who decides to arm themselves grew up like I did: fortunate to have a father and older friends who taught me to respect and properly use firearms. I believe for the sake of law enforcement that less investigative restriction on law enforcement officers is needed and for the safety of the general public, proper training in the handling of firearms and the legalities of being armed is absolutely necessary for people who decide to arm themselves.
Holland: I feel that our current gun laws in Oklahoma are becoming more in line with the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. In certain circumstances, there are restrictions that need to be in place.
7. QUALIFICATIONS.
Do you have the correct temperament, experience and attitude to be sheriff? Explain.
Chennault: I do have the correct temperament and attitude to be Sheriff. I don't feel that I am any better than anybody else. I don't ask my employees to do anything that I am not willing to do myself and I feel that it is my job is to provide them with whatever tools they need to serve the people of Cherokee County in the most efficient and effective possible way. I feel it is my job to help people who bring their problems to me, the best I can within the law, and it is my duty to the people of Cherokee County to make myself as available as possible. I have over 15 years experience in the administration of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, 7 months of that time as the actual Sheriff. I am the most qualified and most experienced candidate in this election.
Holland: In my law enforcement career, I have filled many roles. I have been a dispatcher, a jailer, a police chief, and I'm currently filling the position as sergeant with my current agency. In these positions I have seen law enforcement from every side. As a law enforcement instructor, I have taught new officers the basics of law enforcement, and I have taught seasoned veteran officers advanced training in areas such as Active Shooter Response. I will always be a student, learning new laws as they are introduced, and learning new policing strategies and techniques to better serve my community. As Sheriff I would push my deputies to do the same.
8. ISSUES.
What do you think is the most critical issue, or problem, facing the sheriff's office is right now, and how would you alleviate it?
Chennault: I feel the most critical issue, or problem, facing CCSO right now is the same problem every other law enforcement agency in the country is facing: a lack of trust from a portion of members of the community. My deputies and I are members of our community: the majority of us grew up here and live here. I believe being a part of the community is the best way to bridge the gap between law enforcement and those who have a lack of trust in law enforcement. I want my deputies to get to know the people they serve: form a bond with them and be interested in the things that are important to them. I feel that when we have things in common with the community, it is much easier for us to understand each other and when we understand each other we can find a way to fix whatever problems we have with each other.
Holland: One of the most critical issues facing the Sheriff's Office now is training. There is always a need for more, relevant, up-to-date training. New laws are enacted, amended, or abolished each year. Some of these laws change how we do our job. Some type of crisis or incident happens, and we have to learn new techniques to deal with it. Over the past several years I have developed relationships with instructors, who I will reach out to, to bring the most up-to-date, relevant training to the deputies of our county. I will work to create a Sheriff's Office that has well trained deputies, confident in their abilities to handle whatever adverse situation may arise, to provide protection and safety to the citizens and visitors of Cherokee County.
