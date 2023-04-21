As the department continues to expand, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has already started moving to a larger location and will be settled in by the beginning of May.
“We’ve just run out of room in our office in the courthouse,” said Sheriff Jason Chennault.
Since the 1970s, the sheriff’s office has been located at the Cherokee County Courthouse on Delaware Street. The department moved into the building following its remodel from the days it served as the city hospital.
“When we moved in, CCSO had around six employees and a 15-cell jail,” said Chennault. “When we moved the jail out of the office into the new Cherokee County Detention Center in 2007, we made five offices out of the old jail area, but now we’ve just outgrown the space. We have over 35 full-time employees now and the majority are housed in the courthouse.”
Moving to the new location, which previously housed the Cherokee County Department of Health, will ultimately provide more space allowing each investigator to have their own office, and will allow for more storage space.
“This move is going to cost the county less than $50,000; actually it’s probably going to be less than $40,000. The majority of the expense is in new flooring and the labor to install it,” said Chennault. “We’ve done most of the remodel and labor ourselves: patching and replacing sheet rock, removing carpet and tile, painting and just whatever we were comfortable enough to do ourselves. We have some pretty skilled and hard-working deputies and employees who saw the need for a new, bigger space, and they jumped in there and helped wherever they could. One Sunday evening, we had about 10 deputies pulling up the old flooring, and four or five of them were in uniform.”
The sheriff added they will have rooms dedicated to evidence storage and equipment storage; two rooms dedicated as audio and video recorded interview rooms; a large room dedicated for patrol deputies to be able to come in and type reports when they aren’t able to type them in their vehicles; a lobby area for individuals to sit and make reports in a more private setting instead of in the hallway as they did in the courthouse; and a meeting room where deputies can have meetings and hold trainings.
“More space is the biggest difference,” said Chennault.
The three courthouse security deputies will still be housed in the courthouse with an office that will allow them to monitor the security cameras.
Chennault said there are plans to add a fourth courthouse deputy to assist when the sheriff’s office moves.
The address of the new location is 912 S. College Ave., and the phone number will remain the same, listed as 918-456-2583.
