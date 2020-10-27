STILLWATER - Cherokee County student Kabree Edgmon was recently honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with an academic scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Edgmon is an animal science major from Fort Gibson. She received the William Barrett Tallant Endowed Agriculture Scholarship.
The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments. Students from all majors are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.
"We are fortunate to have many high achieving students in the Ferguson College of Agriculture," said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. "It is an honor and a privilege to award scholarships to help fund their college experience. These scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their continued support of our college and outstanding students."
Learn more at agriculture.okstate.edu.
