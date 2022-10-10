Cherokee County student receives $5K scholarship from OCCF

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Community Foundation recently awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Maggie Renfro for the 2022-'23 academic year through the state’s largest independent scholarship program.
A senior at Tahlequah High School, Renfro received the H.W. Almen/West OKC Rotary Scholarship, a $5,000 award offered to Oklahoma high school graduating seniors. Renfro plans to study dental studies at the University of Oklahoma this fall.
“At the Community Foundation, it is our mission to recognize and meet the changing needs in our community,” said Trisha Finnegan, Oklahoma City Community Foundation president and CEO. “The cost of higher education has steadily increased over the past two decades and is a major barrier for many students. Our scholarship program, thanks to generous donors, continues to grow, more than doubling the total amount awarded over the past six years.”
Designed to support a diverse range of students, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation’s scholarship program assists students as they pursue the educational opportunities needed to reach their highest aspirations. In total, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded more than $3.3 million in scholarships to more than 800 students throughout the state for the 2022-'23 academic year. Several scholarships are renewable to assist with costs beyond one year.
Online scholarship applications are now available for the 2023-'24 academic year.
Graduating seniors from all 77 Oklahoma counties may be eligible to apply for scholarships for the upcoming year. Online applications are now open. To learn more about the scholarships available through the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, visit occf.org/scholarships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.