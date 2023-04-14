The Cherokee County Trash Coalition has officially rolled out its Adopt-a-Road and Adopt-a-Waterway program.
In fact, it has completed its first road adoption. Beth Purdy Cohenour, the owner of Purdy Cabin Guest Retreat, knows the importance of a clean roadway.
S she has adopted 1-1/2 miles of North Ben George Road, 739 Road, and 556 Road.
“I believe it is important to showcase the natural rural landscape of Cherokee County. Tourists from all over our state and other states come here to experience what we get to see and live with every day, our beautiful river, lakes and woodlands,” said Cohenour.
“That is what I want them to notice, not excessive trash and litter. I would like to encourage other local residents to consider helping to keep our county beautiful by participating in the Adopt-A-Road initiative.”
The CCTC has several other adoptions pending.
Any person or business interested in adopting a road or waterway in Cherokee county should give the coalition a call at 918-456-3742.
