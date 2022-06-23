Cherokee County Treasurer Candidate JoAnna Champlain

Name: JoAnna Champlain
Party affiliation: Democrat
Community of residence, and how long there: Welling, 7 years
Education: Ponderosa High School, Heald Business College, Asscoiate of Business Degree in Accounting/Business Management
Employment and other offices: Bank of Cherokee County, 18 years, AVP-Customer Service
Military experience: None
Awards, activities and memberships: Cherokee County Federation of Democratic Women, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
Family information: Husband William Jay Champlain; Sons Tyler, Joshua and Kenneth.
Q&A: CHEROKEE COUNTY TREASURER
1. Would you pursue higher salaries for county elected officials? Why or why not?
No, I would not pursue higher salaries for elected county officials. I understand that there was a salary increase in 2019, after many years of having no notable increase except for minor cost of living. Elected officials' salaries are based on a formula that is worked up through the Assessor's Office. Various elements go into the formulation including, population of the county and assessed value, taken off of the abstract and excise board. Based on this information, I believe the current salaries have been sufficiently adjusted and adequately meet any expectation for compensation for the Treasurer's Office.
2. Do you know a great deal about how to budget and allocate money and work as treasurer for a county government? Explain how your experience will help you.
Over the past five years, having worked directly with the Treasurer, I have gained tremendous amounts of knowledge about the workings and duties of the Treasurer's Office. Serving as First Deputy, I have had the opportunity to stand in for our current Treasurer, when unavailable, to help make decisions for the office, assist customers, attend meetings, and conduct Property Auctions. I have acquired hands-on knowledge about how our office budget works and the appropriate ways that the money should be allocated. Our budgets go to the internal running of our office, including employee salaries, office inventory, computer programs, and continuing education for all staff. Along with my years of working within the Treasurer's Office, I have attended many OSU- County Training Programs directly related to the office including, Accounting 1 & 2, Investments & Collateral, and Open Records to name a few.
3. Do you know a great deal about the precise functions this office performs? Explain the basics.
Having worked in the Treasurer's Office for the last five years, I have gained tremendous insight as to the precise functions this office performs. The Treasurer's Office has a twofold function for the County. First, the Tax Side, issues tax statements and collects payments from our county residents. This part of the office works directly with the public helping with many different kinds of items. Second, the Bookkeeping side, acts as the "Bank" for all of the monies that are collected within the County Offices, i.e., Court Clerk, County Clerk, etc. Daily deposits and balancing handled by the bookkeeping side of the office is very important to the smooth running of the Courthouse. Being aware of how to best invest the counties funds so that they are safe and have the best rate, all while following Oklahoma State Statutes and Oklahoma State Auditor's recommendations.
4. Would you keep the current employees provided they are doing their jobs well? How would you go about making employment determinations?
Making employment determination for this office would be done as in any other office. Experience, work ethic, and knowledge of job duties would be some of the top priorities for any of the employees. Knowing the workings of the office as I do, I can state without hesitation that I would keep every current employee. This office has gone through some staffing changes in last few years, we are one of the "youngest" offices in the County, however, every single person knows what their job is and how to do it. I personally think we have the best office in the County. There is no doubt in my mind that every employee enjoys coming to work, and helping out the public or other county office with any needs they may have. They all strive to help everyone that walks through our door every day, without hesitation.
5. What problems do you see currently with the office, if any, and how would you fix them?
Over the last few years, with the onset of Covid, problems had come about with the ease of access for our tax payers to make timely payments on their yearly taxes. This is a very important issue. Under the current Treasurer, the office has implemented the ability to receive statements by email, make payments via an online website, make payments over the phone to our office, and in person payments have resumed as an option. If elected, I would continue to work with our current programs to make them much more efficient and user-friendly. Keeping up with the needs of our County will always be the number one priority, so finding easier and faster ways for our tax payers to receive and pay their taxes will be a continued effort of mine.
