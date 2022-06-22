Cherokee County Treasurer Candidate Noel Hunter

Name: Noel (Spencer) Hunter
Party affiliation: Democratic Party
Community of residence, and how long there: Shady Grove, 30 years
Education: 1986 Tahlequah High Graduate
Employment experience and other offices: 25 years in payroll/accounts in the County Clerk's Office.
Military experience: None
Awards, activities and memberships: Not listed
Family information: Married to John Pat Hunter; four kids: Daniel Dallis, Adam Spencer, Tyler Hunter and Amber Hunter; three grandkids. Parents are Richard Robbins of Peggs, and Joe Walker and Margaret Robbins of Tahlequah.
Q&A: CHEROKEE COUNTY TREASURER
1. Would you pursue higher salaries for county elected officials? Why or why not?
This decision is ultimately made by the County Commissioners. I would support a raise for the elected officials if it would not hurt the county and if there was enough money for the employees a raise as well.
2. Do you know a great deal about how to budget and allocate money for a county government? Explain how your experience will help you.
Yes, I work with budgets in my current position. I appropriate and set up accounts in my position and help keep a watchful eye on all of the accounts to verify each office has the money to operate.
3. Do you know a great deal about the precise functions this office performs? Explain the basics.
Collection of property taxes, collecting and dispersing other money for the county for example the sale tax money and highway money that we get from the state these are just a couple examples of the the other monies the county receives. Registering checks for the all the offices. June resale, daily deposit from all offices, balance with the clerks office on a monthly basis to ensure check and balances of accounts.
4. Would you keep the current employees provided they are doing their jobs well? How would you go about making employment determinations?
I'm not looking to get rid of anyone, just the leadership role of the office since our current treasurer is retiring. I work with the staff now on a daily basis, so it should be an easy transition. As long as the staff is friendly, dedicated, and enjoy working with & for the public, they will have a job.
5. What problems do you see currently with the office, if any, and how would you fix them?
There are currently no known problems with the office. There are areas that can be improved, like in any office. Cross training employees would be a start. Technology is one area of improvement, but you also have to ensure that the people that use technology can have easy access to the office as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.