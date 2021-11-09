Cherokee County Veterans Council's wreath-laying ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on Veterans Day, at the miniature Statue of Liberty on the Cherokee Square. Coffee will be served by the American Legion Auxiliary Post 50 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Gazebo.
The Veterans Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Lineup on Goingsnake and will end at Muskogee Avenue and Chickasaw Street.
VFW Post 3707 Auxiliary will be serving lunch to all veterans for free. All others are welcome to eat at $5 per person. Chili, beans, cornbread, dessert and drink included. Whole pies will be available for purchase, and there will be a silent auction.
American Legion Post 135 will have a flag retirement ceremony at 6:30 p.m., just off Allen Road.
