According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for March was lower than the previous month, and significantly lower than the same time last year.
The county had a jobless rate of 3.3 percent and a labor force of 20,162 marking an increase of 176 in the workforce from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment was 664, while there were 725 in February.
Employment for March in Cherokee County sat at 19,498 – an increase of 237 workers from February, when a 3.6 percent jobless rate was reported.
The March jobless rates for surrounding counties are: 3.2 percent in Adair County; 2.9 percent in Delaware County; 3 percent in Mayes County; 3.4 percent in Muskogee County; 3.4 percent in Sequoyah County; and 2.8 percent in Wagoner County. Latimer County had the highest unemployment rate, at 6.4 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county rate of 1.5 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.