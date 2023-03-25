Cherokee Days returns to Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

Individuals can learn more about the shared history and cultural lifeways of the three Cherokee tribes, during the seventh annual Cherokee Days at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., March 31-April 2.
The three-day festival features cultural demonstrations and immersive experiences from Cherokee Nation, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.
“The annual Cherokee Days event at the National Museum of the American Indian has grown into something very special for all three federally recognized Cherokee tribes,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “It’s a unique collaboration between our distinct tribal governments and the Smithsonian, and it remains one of the best temporary showcases of tribal culture and history in the world.”
Guests will enjoy various cultural demonstrations throughout the festival, such as basket weaving, loom weaving, beadwork, twining, stone and wood carving, flint knapping, painting, pottery, and more.
There will also be storytelling, traditional flute music and featured performances by the Cherokee National Youth Choir, Cherokee Nation, and the Atsila Anotasgi Dancers – Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
A banner exhibition, “Three Nations: One People,” will be on display during the festival in the museum’s Potomac Atrium to educate visitors about the three federally recognized Cherokee tribes and their shared culture.
“Over the years, we have educated, enlightened and entertained thousands of people who’ve visited NMAI to learn more about the Cherokee people through history and who we are in 2023,” said Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. “Cherokee Nation’s traditions and values are as strong today as ever. We hope attendees walk away with a deeper appreciation of our rich culture.”
Children are encouraged to visit the museum’s ImagiNATIONS Activity Center for hands-on activities, including making corn husk dolls, clay turtle medallions, miniature gourd masks, and paper mat weaving.
Other activities throughout the festival include screenings of OsiyoTV filmmaker favorites and a special meet and greet with Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on Friday, March 31,at 1 p.m., when Cherokee Nation citizens can also renew their tribal IDs.
The festival is open to the public and free to attend. A full list of daily activities is available at www.CherokeeDays.com. Those unable to attend the festivities in person can still take part in the Cherokee Days experience through the website with scheduled live streams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.