Throughout National PACE Month in September, Cherokee Elder Care invites media and interested families to visit and see firsthand why Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly are an ideal option for keeping seniors independent in their own homes and cared for.
The theme for the month is "This Is the Place for Me."
Cherokee Elder Care serves seven counties and covers over 3,300 square miles. They offer services to individuals that are 55 and up, live safely within their homes, and live within the service area.
Participants do not need to be native to apply to the program. Some services provided by Cherokee Elder Care include transportation to medical appointments, primary care, rehabilitation services, an adult day center, and much more.
PACE is a wholly integrated, coordinated, person centered, provider led, capitated, and fully risk bearing model of care.
Driven by the objective of maintaining the independence of program participants in their homes and communities for as long as possible, PACE program enables older Americans to live at home instead of in a nursing facility. Ninety-five percent of participants live safely in the community.
To learn more and to schedule a visit, contact Cherokee Elder Care at 918-453-5554 or visit www.eldercare.cherokee.org.
The National PACE Association works to advance the efforts of PACE programs, which coordinate and provide preventive, primary, acute, and long-term care services so older individuals can continue living in the community.
The PACE model of care is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community whenever possible.
For more information, individuals can visit www.NPAonline.org and/or follow them @TweetNPA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.