Cherokee Elder Care has closed its Adult Day Health Center temporarily as part of its preventative plan to protect elderly participants from the COVID-19 outbreak. Although the day center is temporally closed, CEC will continue to provide medical care through its normal clinic operations.
Screening measures have been implemented to protect staff and participants entering the facility. Staff and participants will only be allowed to enter the facility through the front entrance, and access by visitors and vendors has been limited. The staff has been educated on protocols for such an outbreak and will continue to perform regular duties with added infection control precautions. CEC will continue to work with State agencies to be up-to-date on the most recent health information available.
“Prevention is key and we are continually working to keep our elderly participants from becoming ill. Their health is our utmost priority," said Connie Davis, executive program director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.