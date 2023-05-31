Registered voters will soon take to the polls for the Cherokee Nation General Election on Saturday, June 3.
Thursday, June 1 is the last day for early walk-in voting, which is available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. that day at the Cherokee Nation Election Commission office in Tahlequah.
For those wishing to deliver their absentee ballots to CNEC, a drop box will be available during from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 1 and June 3. Absentee Ballots sent by mail must be received in the CNEC post office box by no later than noon on election day.
Listed in the order they will appear on the ballots, the candidates for the general election are:
• Principal Chief: Cara Cowan Watts, Wes Nofire, Chuck Hoskin Jr., and David Cornsilk.
• Deputy Chief: David Walkingstick, Meredith Frailey, Bryan Warner, and Bill Pearson.
• District 1: Sasha Blackfox-Qualls, Trae Ratliff, Brian Jackson, and Dale Lee Glory
• District 3: Brandon L. Girty, Sara Drywater Barnett, Dyllon Fite, Joseph Tali Byrd, Lisa Robison Hall, and Brian Speake.
• District 6: Steven Russell, Daryl Legg, and Dustin W. Bush.
• District 8: Jerry Don Hardbarger, Troy Littledeer, Jillian Decker, Timothy Fishinghawk, Jon Minor, Codey Poindexter, and John Teehee.
• District 12: Crystal St. John and Dora Patzkowski.
• District 13: Joe Deere and Ed Phillips.
• District 14: Kevin Easley Jr., Warren L. Murray, Carrie Ann, and Vargas.
• At-Large: James Smay, Jared Coody, Craig Hood, and Julia Coates.
Precincts will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on election day.
In District 1, the polling place for Tahlequah residents is the Sequoyah High School Cafeteria; Hulbert residents, Hulbert Cherokee Community Building; and Okay, Okay Senior Citizens Center.
In District 2, the polling place for Tahlequah residents is the Sequoyah High School Cafeteria; Lowrey, Lowrey NCCBC Community Building; and Briggs, Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
In District 3, the polling place for Tahlequah residents is the Sequoyah High School Cafeteria; and Keys, Keys Community Building.
In District 4, the polling place for Fort Gibson residents is the Fort Gibson Community Building; Warner, Warner Public School Event Center; and Muskogee, Muskogee Grace Bible Church.
In District 7, the polling place for Stilwell residents is the Maryetta Eagleton Activity Building; Westville, Westville School Cafeteria; Cave Springs, Lyons Switch Community Association; and Chewey, NOAC Chewey Community Building.
In District 8, the polling place for Stilwell residents is the Maryetta Eagleton Activity Building; Westville, Westville School Cafeteria; and Bell, Bell Public School.
